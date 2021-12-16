Stem Cell Banking Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global stem cell banking market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Stem cell banking refers to the process of collecting, storing and freezing stem cells for potential future use. Embryo, placenta, umbilical cord, bone marrow and cord blood are some of the common sources for obtaining stem cells. These cells are cryopreserved and are used to replace damaged organs, tissues and treat various diseases, such as leukemia, diabetes, thalassemia and cardiac disorders. Moreover, stem cells can regenerate and produce red blood cells (RBCs), platelets and white blood cells to protect the body in case of an infection. As a result, they are widely used for clinical, personalized and research applications.
The global stem cell banking market is primarily being driven by the rising geriatric population. Due to the increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases, preserved stem cells are used in various medical therapies for the treatment of immune, blood, degenerative and metabolic disorders. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to identify productive and healthy stem cells, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives promoting public health, along with significant improvements in the medical infrastructure, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Stem Cell Banking Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the stem cell banking market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- CBR Systems Inc.
- China Cord Blood Corporation
- Cordlife
- Cordvida
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)
- Cryoviva India
- Lifecell
- Smart Cells International Ltd
- Viacord
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the stem cell banking market on the basis of product type, service type, bank type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Adult Stem Cells
- Human Embryonic Cells
- IPS Cells
Breakup by Service Type:
- Sample Preservation and Storage
- Sample Analysis
- Sample Processing
- Sample Collection and Transportation
Breakup by Bank Type:
- Private
- Public
Breakup by Utilization:
- Used
- Unused
Breakup by Application:
- Personalized Banking Applications
- Research Applications
- Clinical Applications
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
