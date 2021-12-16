Global Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Surface Disinfectant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global surface disinfectant market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Surface disinfectants are used to sanitize and sterilize surfaces, such as medical equipment, floors, walls, tabletops, etc. They aid in deactivating pathogens, reducing the risk of spreading bacteria, maintaining hygiene within the premises, etc. Presently, surface disinfectants are available in environment-friendly variants that are cost-effective, non-toxic, easy to use, etc.

The growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) caused during the patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities are among the primary factors driving the surface disinfectant market across the globe. Apart from this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in the increasing rate of hospitalization, which is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the launch of stringent policies by government bodies to mandate the usage of disinfectants across public places are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, surface disinfectants is also gaining traction in non-healthcare settings, including schools, gyms, homes, etc., to limit the spread of the pandemic. In addition to this, the rising product demand in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, owing to its non-toxic and corrosive nature, for cleaning preparation areas, packing cases, transport systems, etc., is expected to stimulate the global surface disinfectant market over the forecasted period.

Surface Disinfectant Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global surface disinfectant market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

BASF SE

Betco

CarrollCLEAN

Ecolab Inc.

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Medline Industries Inc.

Metrex Research LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global surface disinfectant market on the basis of type, composition, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Liquids

Wipes

Sprays

Others

Breakup by Composition:

Alcohols

Chlorine Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Peracetic Acid

Others

Breakup by Application:

In-house Surfaces

Instrument Disinfection

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Households

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

