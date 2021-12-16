Laboratory Informatics Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laboratory Informatics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laboratory informatics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-informatics-market/requestsample

Laboratory informatics refers to a specialized application of information technology (IT) that assists researchers in managing scientific data. They include collecting, processing and interpreting scientific data for immediate utilization and future research and development (R&D) activities. They also involve the usage of instruments, software solutions and data management tools to perform laboratory operations in a convenient manner with improved efficiency and reduced errors.

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the healthcare sector. Along with this, continual technological advancements in molecular genomes and hereditary testing practices are also providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the widespread integration of robotics and process automation with these specialized applications across the globe is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, increasing investments by public and private agencies to upgrade the overall healthcare infrastructure and continual research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.

Laboratory Informatics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global laboratory informatics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

LabLynx Inc.

LabVantage Solutions Inc

LabWare

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global laboratory informatics market on the basis of product, delivery mode, component, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

On-premises

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by End Use:

Life Science Companies

CROs

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3uK243k

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800