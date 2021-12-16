Bioanalytical Testing Services Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bioanalytical testing services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bioanalytical testing services are used to quantitatively determine metabolites and drugs in various biological matrices, such as serum, blood, plasma, tissue, and urine. They are primarily employed in the early drug development phase and clinical trials to validate analytes, demonstrate precision, stability, and selectivity. Bioanalytical testing services are extensively applied in pharmacology, toxicology, pharmacokinetic, and bioavailability studies.

The global bioanalytical testing services market is majorly being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing preference for personalized medical treatments. Amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various nations are increasingly using these services to provide point-of-care (POC) diagnostic and develop effective vaccines, which is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure and the incorporation of various innovative techniques in sample preparation are catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services and the adoption of quality-by-design approaches in pharmaceutical research, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market on the basis of molecule type, test type, Workflow and region.

Breakup by Molecule Type:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Breakup by Test Type:

ADME

PK

PD

Bioavailability

Bioequivalence

Others

Breakup by Workflow:

Sample Preparation

Sample Analysis

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

India

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

