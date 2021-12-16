Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Diabetes Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital diabetes management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital diabetes management systems are a range of electronic medical solutions that simplify the management of diabetes by patients, medical professionals and caregivers. They involve mobile software, Big Data cloud computing infrastructure, and diabetes monitoring hardware. A digital diabetes management system generally offers a smart glucose monitor, mobile application, decision support system, and digital diabetes clinic. These solutions also help to manage blood pressure (BP), track and maintain patient records, and sustain cholesterol levels.

The rising prevalence of diabetes has led to an increase in the advent of highly flexible diabetes care solutions, which is majorly driving the global digital diabetes management market growth. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of connected devices and cloud-based enterprise solutions is further fueling the market growth. This is also supported by the inflating sales of smart devices across the globe. Moreover, increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has escalated the demand for blood glucose monitoring devices, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Digital Diabetes Management Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global digital diabetes management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories Inc

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (PHC Holdings Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dexcom Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Medtronic plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital diabetes management market on the basis of product type, device type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Smart Glucose Meter

Smart Insulin Pumps

Smart Insulin Pens

Apps

Breakup by Device Type:

Handheld Devices

Wearable Devices

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

