Industrial Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Growth by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial pumps market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industrial pumps refer to mechanical equipment utilized to transfer various fluids, including slurry, chemicals, petroleum, oil, sludge, wastewater, etc., from one location to another. They are primarily available in numerous shapes, sizes, and configurations based on liquid applications and materials used during their manufacturing. For instance, positive displacement (PD) pumps are preferred in automotive transmission systems to move high viscosity fluids, while centrifugal pumps are utilized in chemical plants for low-viscosity fluids. They are also used in process operations that require high hydraulic pressure.

The expanding exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector are primarily driving the industrial pumps market. Additionally, the growing emphasis on upgrading existing wastewater treatment plants, elevating environmental concerns, and the rising awareness towards the consumption of safe drinking water, are also propelling the global market. Moreover, industrial pumps are utilized in various sizes and shapes in the power industry for circulation, boiler feed, sludge handling, etc. Additionally, several leading manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies and focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their consumer base. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the industrial pumps market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global industrial pumps market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Construction

Power Generation

Water and Wastewater

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

