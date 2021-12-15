Apoptosis Assay Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Apoptosis Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global apoptosis assay market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Apoptosis assays are utilized by researchers to detect cellular and biochemical events associated with programmed cell death. They offer in-depth insights into small molecule and biological drugs, cell death mechanisms, functions of the immune system at the molecular level, etc. Currently, a significant rise in the incidences of cancer has increased the adoption of apoptosis assays to understand the effects of chemotherapy and gene drugs in both in vivo and in vitro conditions. Apoptosis assays determine the sensitivity of given cancer cells to a specific medicine and aid in developing a therapeutic strategy accordingly.

The extensive adoption of clinical cytotoxic and cytoprotective agents in treating cancer, ischemic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, etc., is driving the apoptosis assay market. Furthermore, real-time and live-cell assays are gaining traction with numerous other methods to monitor apoptotic events over time. Moreover, the growing focus on extensive research and development on therapeutic drugs is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, various pharmaceutical manufacturers are launching innovative and economical assay kits, instruments, reagents, etc., which is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, several researchers have discovered that the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) triggers cell apoptosis and inflammatory cytokine processing in the lung cells and activates caspase-8. This, in turn, is expected to expand the applications of apoptosis assays in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global apoptosis assay market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Microscopy

Spectrophotometry

Others

Breakup by Assay Type:

Caspase Assay

DNA Fragmentation Assay

Cell Permeability Assay

Mitochondrial Assay

Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

