Coconut Water Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Coconut Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 4.57 Billion in 2020. Coconut water is the naturally occurring clear liquid found inside green and unripe coconuts. It has a nutty and sweet flavor that serves as a refreshing and low-calorie beverage. Coconut water acts as a rich source of various natural electrolytes, such as potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, etc., that aid in improving heart health, reducing high blood pressure levels, lowering blood sugar, enhancing metabolism, etc. It also acts as a good source of cytokines and phytohormones, which exhibit several properties, including anti-carcinogenic, antiaging, antithrombotic, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market/requestsample
The high prevalence of numerous lifestyle disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, etc., and shifting consumer preferences from carbonated beverages to healthier drinks are driving the coconut water market. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards the various health benefits associated with coconut water is also bolstering the product demand. Additionally, the wide availability of coconut water in portable packaging solutions, such as bottles and tetra packs for on-the-go consumption, is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating demand for organic and clean-label coconut water with GMO-free, allergen-free, and zero preservative content is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global coconut water market to reach a value of US$ 12.13 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.12% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- All Market Inc.
- Amy & Brian Naturals
- C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC
- Celebes Coconut Corporation
- Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc,
- Harmless Harvest Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Pulse Beverage Corp
- The Coca-Cola Company
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Sweetened
- Unsweetened
Breakup by Flavour:
- Plain
- Flavoured
Breakup by Form:
- Coconut Water
- Coconut Water Powder
Breakup by Packaging:
- Carton
- Bottles
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3GxePDR
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800