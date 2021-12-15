United States Smart Grid Security Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Smart Grid Security Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States smart grid security market is currently witnessing strong growth in 2020. A smart grid refers to information technology (IT) and communication system utilized for delivery, consumption and generation of power. These systems are susceptible to security threats as they are simultaneously connected to a series of networks. Smart grid security systems maintain an efficient, cost-effective, clean and reliable power distribution across the grid. In addition to this, these solutions safeguard against data tampering by using cryptographic hardware products and authentication and encryption technologies.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smart-grid-security-market/requestsample

The consistent escalation in the consumption and generation of power is primarily driving the smart grid security market growth across the United States. The increasing penetration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and rising finesse of cyber-attacks are further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread establishment of smart grid projects has inflated the demand for better security solutions in the market. This increase has also prompted governmental authorities to mandate stringent regulations and standards for smart grid operators, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solution Encryption Antivirus and Antimalware Identity and Access Management (IAM) Firewall Others

Services Managed Services Professional Services Others



Breakup by Subsystem:

Demand Response System

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/ Industrial Control System (ICS)

Home Energy Management System

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Network Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3GKeLQ6

We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800