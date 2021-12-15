Barrier Systems Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Barrier Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global barrier systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Barrier systems refer to road safety solutions that are utilized to prevent crashes and vehicle collisions. They ensure the security of highway workers, pedestrians and drivers while optimizing and streamlining the traffic flow. Some of the commonly preferred barrier systems include crash cushions, temporary barriers, gate systems, end treatments, and truck- and trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs).

The global market is majorly driven by the rising requirement for proper safety solutions to avoid road accidents. Barrier systems are widely deployed across roadways and residential lanes to effectively manage the flow of vehicles by avoiding the chances of collisions. The market is further driven by the advent of curb barriers that assist in providing ground-level protection to walls, buildings, and equipment across the commercial segment. Moreover, the widespread integration of automated control panels with these systems is expected to offer real-time roadway configuration to the end users while enhancing road safety and minimizing traffic congestion, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include significant growth in the construction sector and the growing public and private investments in the industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global barrier systems market on the basis of type, function, access control device, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

Bollards

Crash Barrier Systems

Drop Arms

Fences

Others

Breakup by Function:

Active

Passive

Breakup by Access Control Device:

Biometric Systems

Perimeter Security Systems and Alarms

Token and Reader Technology

Turnstile

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Commercial

Data Centers

Financial Institutions

Government

Petrochemical

Military and Defense

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

