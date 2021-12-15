Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global diabetic retinopathy market reached a value of US$ 7.64 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) stands for the damage caused to the blood vessels in the retina by diabetes mellitus. It is caused by fluctuations in the blood glucose levels, leading to abnormal growth in the light-sensitive tissues of the eye. The symptoms of DR include blurred or fluctuating vision, the appearance of dark spots or floating strings in the vision field, impaired color vision, loss of vision, etc. It can be diagnosed with tests like fluorescein angiography, optical coherence tomography, etc., and is treated with intraocular steroid injection, laser treatment, vitrectomy, etc.

The rising geriatric population and increasing numbers of diabetic individuals are primarily driving the growth of the DR market. Moreover, the increasing incidences of blindness caused by DR are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness towards early detection and alternative treatments for DR is leading to the widespread adoption of technologically advanced procedures and equipment. The introduction of ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical instruments helps in facilitating early diagnosis and efficient treatment with high precision and minimal discomfort for the patient. Besides this, the launch of favorable government policies for the upgradation of healthcare services is expected to further strengthen the global market in the coming years.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global diabetic retinopathy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alimera Sciences

Allergan Plc

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Healthcare

BCN Peptides

Genentech

Kowa Group

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sirnaomics Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global diabetic retinopathy market on the basis of type, treatment type, end user and country.

Breakup by Type:

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Non-proliferative Retinopathy

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Anti VEGF Drugs

Steroid Implants

Laser Surgeries

Vitrectomy

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

