Personal Cloud Market Share & Size | Global Industry Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Cloud Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global personal cloud market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-cloud-market/requestsample

Also known as mobile cloud, personal cloud is used to store and share personal or professional data. It assists in synchronizing or sharing sensitive data with various devices, such as tablets, personal computers (PCs), and smartphones. It also aids in eliminating the need for storing information on a hardware device and enhancing storage space and accessibility to users. As personal cloud can be easily accessed remotely, it is gaining immense traction worldwide.

At present, there is considerable growth in the information technology (IT) industry around the world. This, in confluence with the rising adoption of cloud-based data recovering systems, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and work from home are driving the market. Furthermore, leading players are introducing advancements that offer enhanced productivity, flexibility, and reduced infrastructural costs to organizations. This is anticipated to impel the market growth.

Personal Cloud Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global personal cloud market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

Apple Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc

Box Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc

Dropbox Inc.

Egnyte Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

SpiderOak Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global personal cloud market on the basis of revenue type, hosting type, end user and region.

Breakup by Revenue Type:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Service Providers

Consumers

Breakup by End User:

Individuals

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hbUEAf

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800