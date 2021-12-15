Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) refers to a tough plastic that offers high resistance to chemicals, abrasion, corrosion and wear. Fibers, sheets and rods are some of the commonly available variants of UHMWPE. It is widely used in batteries, filters, chain guides, manufacturing rods, tubes and sheets. It is also utilized in the medical field to produce orthopedic implants for hip and knee replacement. In comparison to the traditional polyethene, UHMWPE is highly durable, cost-effective and holds well against friction. As a result, it finds extensive application across various industries, such as medical, chemical, automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense.

The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is primarily being driven by the growing product demand in the automotive industry. UHMWPE is extensively used in mechanical components, such as gears, pistons and valves. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of high-quality sailing and parasailing products using UHMWPE, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in the aerospace and defense industries for various protective gears, such as shields, bulletproof vests and protective armors, is positively impacting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Fibers

Sheets

Rods

Others

Breakup by Application:

Filtration

Batteries

Fibers

Additives

Membranes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

