Microtome Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microtome Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global microtome market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A microtome refers to a tool that is used in clinical research and industrial laboratories to prepare samples. It is widely utilized to carve biological tissues into thin slices, which are further employed for microscopic inspection. Commonly equipped with a shell, blade, blade attachments and tissue holder, it is generally made from steel, glass and diamond to assist in precise tissue sectioning for accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases.

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, such as cancer. Along with this, continual technological advancements in the healthcare industry are creating a positive outlook for the market. The introduction of innovative and advanced microtome tools, including fully automatic microtome that is characterized by an ergonomic design with emergency stop and section thickness display, is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players and the increasing government expenditure in the healthcare sector.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global microtome market on the basis of product, technology, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Microtome Devices

Accessories

Breakup by Technology:

Fully Automated

Semi-Automated

Manual

Breakup by End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

