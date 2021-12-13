North America Fertilizer Additive Market is expected to reach US$ 1077.9 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 3.2% I Business Market Insights

North America Fertilizer Additive Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. North America fertilizer additive market was valued at US$ 816.7 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 1,077.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 – 2027.

The demand for fertilizers in many countries has been growing due to the increasing demand for food grains on account of the rising population. In conjunction with the expected growth rates of the North America population, governments are focusing on the development of sustainable agriculture, this will enable them to considerably increase their food production. However, as a result of growing urbanization levels, available arable land is expected to decrease further.

Leading North America Fertilizer Additive Market Players:

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemsol LLC

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc.

Omex Agriculture, Inc.

Due to this, fertilizers are likely to play an essential role in increasing the average crop yields per hectare. However, the quality and performance of fertilizers may deteriorate with time. Fertilizer additives aid in the production, handling, storage, and transportation of fertilizers. The additives help fertilizers maintain their shape, limit caking, decrease dust formation during manufacture, and avoid wetting of fertilizers. Thus, the growing use of fertilizers in agricultural practices is estimated to fuel the growth of the fertilizer additives market.

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

North America Fertilizer Additive market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Fertilizer Additive market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Fertilizer Additive market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Fertilizer Additive Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

