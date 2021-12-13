India Laboratory Automation Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Laboratory Automation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India laboratory automation market is currently witnessing moderate growth in 2020. Laboratory automation refers to a process involving the use of various devices and software to enhance the efficiency of scientific research in laboratories using automated systems. Some of these systems include robots, machine vision, computer hardware and software, conveyors, etc. They offer safety and accuracy of sample management and aid in real-time analysis by eliminating human errors. The automation of numerous steps, such as storing, sorting, decapping, recapping, retrieval, accessioning, centrifugation, etc., saves time and increases the efficiency of research procedures.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-laboratory-automation-market/requestsample

Improving healthcare infrastructures, along with the rising number of medical centers with advanced laboratories, are primarily driving the India laboratory automation market. Besides this, several technological advancements in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors, including the escalating adoption of modular laboratories, are also providing a broad range of economical and reliable solutions. Additionally, laboratory automation is further gaining traction worldwide for accurate diagnosis, smaller volume reagents, personnel safety, reduced labor costs, etc. Apart from this, these solutions are being increasingly utilized for enhancing overall lab productivity and minimizing wastage. Furthermore, the growing number of drug discoveries and ongoing clinical studies are also expected to catalyze the demand for laboratory automation in India over the forecasted period. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Modular Automation

Whole Lab Automation

Breakup by Equipment and Software Type:

Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems Workstations LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) Sample Transport Systems Specimen Handling Systems Storage Retrieval Systems

Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems Plate Readers Automated Liquid Handling Systems LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) Robotic Systems Storage Retrieval Systems Dissolution Testing Systems



Breakup by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3o1MVsv

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800