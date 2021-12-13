Europe Adult Diaper Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Adult Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe adult diaper market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026. Adult diapers are disposable undergarments worn by individuals with various medical conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, dementia, severe diarrhea, etc. These diapers are generally available in pant, flat, and pad-based variants and manufactured using synthetic elastane, polyethylene films, polyacrylate granules, polypropylene, cellulose fluff pulp, etc. They also contain specialized super-absorbent chemicals capable of absorbing high volumes of liquids. Adult diapers are convenient to use, comfortable to wear, and effectively soak the fluid discharge. Furthermore, they can be worn for longer durations and have higher absorbency levels than baby diapers.

The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, especially among the geriatric population, is one of the primary factors driving the Europe adult diaper market. Moreover, pant-style diapers are also witnessing a rising demand among consumers due to their breathable waistbands and flexibility for preventing skin rashes and itching. Besides this, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding hygiene is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the launch of innovative variants, such as biodegradable and disposable diapers that incorporate smart technologies to detect moisture levels and send real-time alerts through smartphone applications, are also strengthening the market growth. Various other factors, including the expanding e-commerce industry and the escalating product adoption for patients with chronic ailments in medical facilities, are anticipated to further fuel the Europe adult diaper market in the coming years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

