Crystal Oscillator Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crystal Oscillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global crystal oscillator market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A crystal oscillator refers to an electronic circuit that utilizes the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal to generate electronic signals. It assists in converting electrical energy into mechanical energy and vice versa. As a result, it is commonly used as a sound generator, force transducer, and microphone worldwide. Besides this, it is also utilized for tracking time in wristwatches, providing a stable clock signal in digital integrated circuits, and stabilizing frequencies for radio transmitters and receivers.

A crystal oscillator is widely used in the manufacturing of digital systems, computers, sensors, disk drives, mobile phones, and cameras. This, along with a significant rise in the demand for consumer electronics across the globe, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, it is employed in the aerospace and military sectors for navigation purposes, efficient communication, and electronic warfare (EW) in guidance systems. Furthermore, boosting sales of vehicles is positively influencing the sales of the crystal oscillator around the world. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

CTS Corporation

Daishinku Corp.

KYOCERA Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Rakon Limited

River Eletec Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.

TXC Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

Breakup by Crystal Cutting Type:

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

Others

Breakup by Mounting Scheme:

Surface Mount

Thru-Hole

Breakup by End User:

Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Military and Defense

Automotive and Transport

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

