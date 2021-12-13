India Digital OOH Advertising Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Digital OOH Advertising Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india digital OOH advertising market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital out-of-home (OOH) is an interactive communication medium that automates ad transactions. It is generally installed in public spaces, such as cafes, bars, restaurants, health clubs, colleges, arenas, gas stations, convenience stores, barbershops, etc. Digital OOH advertising is also used at bus shelters, airports, train stations, etc., to promote goods and services. Presently, digital OOH advertising is extensively utilized by advertisers and brands on account of the elevating levels of internet penetration and digitization.

The emergence of digital and internet-based advertising platforms is one of the key factors driving the India digital OOH advertising market. Moreover, the expanding retail facilities, coupled with the rising purchasing power of consumers, are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the growing integration of advanced technologies with digital OOH, including Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, numerous advertisers are developing screens that deliver contextually relevant, smart, and real-time content, which is also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating focus by companies on reaching a broader audience to expand the consumer base for their products and services is anticipated to fuel the India digital OOH advertising market over the forecasted period.

India Digital OOH Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india digital ooh advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india digital ooh advertising market on the basis of format type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Breakup by End User:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

