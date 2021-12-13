India Facility Management Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Size and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Facility Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india facility management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-facility-management-market/requestsample

Facility management (FM) represents the tools and services used to ensure the safety, comfort, functionality, sustainability, etc., of buildings, infrastructure, real estate, etc. It involves maintenance and operations, occupancy and space management, energy management, emergency management and business continuity, lease administration and accounting, etc. FM services depend on Wi-Fi, meters, gauges, smart devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), etc., to provide productive and cost-efficient environments, deliver cognitive capabilities, achieve real-time visibility, etc. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in the commercial and residential sectors.

The rising number of urban development projects, coupled with the shifting consumer preferences towards clean, safe, and secure environments are resulting in the expansion of the real estate sector, thereby fueling the India facility management market. Moreover, the expanding information technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors are further elevating the demand for requisite infrastructures and organized spaces, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of AI and IoT technologies to automate FM services for energy efficiency audits is also augmenting the Indian market. Furthermore, the introduction of various favorable policies by government bodies, such as the Smart Cities Mission to promote sustainable and inclusive cities, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the post-pandemic return-to-the-workplace strategies and the emphasis on hybrid workspaces are anticipated to drive the India facilities management market over the forecasted period.

India Facility Management Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india facility management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india facility management market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region.

Breakup by Solution:

Integrated Workplace Management System

Facility Operations and Security Management

Building Information Modeling

Facility Property Management

Facility Environment Management

Breakup by Service:

Deployment and Integration

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Service Level Agreement Management

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3tFvaQV

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800