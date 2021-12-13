India Facility Management Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Size and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Facility Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india facility management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Facility management (FM) represents the tools and services used to ensure the safety, comfort, functionality, sustainability, etc., of buildings, infrastructure, real estate, etc. It involves maintenance and operations, occupancy and space management, energy management, emergency management and business continuity, lease administration and accounting, etc. FM services depend on Wi-Fi, meters, gauges, smart devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), etc., to provide productive and cost-efficient environments, deliver cognitive capabilities, achieve real-time visibility, etc. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in the commercial and residential sectors.
The rising number of urban development projects, coupled with the shifting consumer preferences towards clean, safe, and secure environments are resulting in the expansion of the real estate sector, thereby fueling the India facility management market. Moreover, the expanding information technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors are further elevating the demand for requisite infrastructures and organized spaces, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of AI and IoT technologies to automate FM services for energy efficiency audits is also augmenting the Indian market. Furthermore, the introduction of various favorable policies by government bodies, such as the Smart Cities Mission to promote sustainable and inclusive cities, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the post-pandemic return-to-the-workplace strategies and the emphasis on hybrid workspaces are anticipated to drive the India facilities management market over the forecasted period.
India Facility Management Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the india facility management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the india facility management market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region.
Breakup by Solution:
- Integrated Workplace Management System
- Facility Operations and Security Management
- Building Information Modeling
- Facility Property Management
- Facility Environment Management
Breakup by Service:
- Deployment and Integration
- Auditing and Quality Assessment
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting
- Service Level Agreement Management
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Size Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- IT and Telecom
- Government and Public Administration
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
