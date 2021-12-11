Well Casing & Cementing Market: Global Industry Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Well Casing & Cementing Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Well Casing & Cementing Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Product Type (Casing and Cementing),

(Casing and Cementing), By Operation Type (Primary Cementing, Remedial Cementing, and Others),

(Primary Cementing, Remedial Cementing, and Others), By Application Type (Onshore and Offshore),

(Onshore and Offshore), By Equipment & Service Type (Casing Equipment & Services [Casing Pipe and Casing Supporting Equipment & Services] and Cementing Equipment & Services [Cementing Head, Wiper Plug, Stage Tool, and Others]),

(Casing Equipment & Services [Casing Pipe and Casing Supporting Equipment & Services] and Cementing Equipment & Services [Cementing Head, Wiper Plug, Stage Tool, and Others]), By Well Type (Horizontal and Vertical),

(Horizontal and Vertical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Well Casing & Cementing Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The key driver fueling the growth of the market is the surge in drilling operations, which has snowballed the demand for well casing & cementing, globally.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Well Casing & Cementing Market report are as follows-

Halliburton

Schlumberger

BHGE

Weatherford

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

Trican

Nabors Industries

Frank’s International

Innovex Downhole Solutions

Centek Group.

