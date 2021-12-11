Plastic Fencing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plastic Fencing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global plastic fencing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global plastic fencing market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years (2021-2026). Plastic fencing acts as a property boundary that limits access to a given area, improves crowd control and allows protection against potential threats. It consists of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, which are combined with other ingredients to enhance its strength, durability, and weatherability. As plastic fencing is versatile, cost-effective, lightweight, and water and fire-resistant, it is extensively utilized across the world. Presently, plastic fencing is available in various sizes, finishes, colors, styles, and decorative options.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing construction activities, along with the increasing consumer awareness towards safety and security, particularly in the residential spaces are primarily driving the market growth. As plastic fences require low maintenance, they are also gaining traction in the agriculture, commercial, and industrial sectors. Besides this, due to the growing environmental concerns, the leading players are introducing innovative wood plastic composite (WPC) board fences made using reclaimed wood, recycled plastic, and adhesives. These fences offer durable, secure, and convenient cleaning and maintenance methods, thereby providing a positive outlook to the market. Besides this, the rising number of modern housing projects and the increasing emphasis on the contemporary home decor are expected to further drive the global plastic fencing market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Associated Materials Incorporated

Barrette Outdoor Living

CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain SA)

Durafence

ITOCHU Corporation

Pexco (Spectrum Plastics Group Inc.)

Planet Polynet

Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd.

Superior Plastic Products

Tenax Spa

VEKA Inc.

Walpole Outdoors LLC

Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene

Plastic Composites

Vinyl

Others

Breakup by Product:

Picket Fence

Post and Rail Fence

Chain Link Fence

Gates

Breakup by Application:

Privacy Fencing

Temporary Fencing

Boundary Fencing

Pool Fencing

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Agriculture

Commercial and Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

