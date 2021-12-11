Automotive Composites Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2019-2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Automotive Composites Market is Segmented by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium- and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle), by Application Type (Interior, Exterior, Under the Hood, and Others), by Reinforcement Type (Glass Fiber Composites and Carbon Fiber Composites), by Matrix Type (Polyester Composites, Polyamide Composites, Polypropylene Composites, Epoxy Composites, and Others), by Process Type (Resin Infusion, Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Filament Winding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Automotive Composites Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Forecast by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium- & Heavy-Duty

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type:

Interior Composites

Exterior Composites

Under the Hood Composites

Other application-based Composites

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Forecast by Reinforcement Type:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Forecast by Resin Type:

Polyester Composites

Polyamide Composites

Polypropylene Composites

Epoxy Composites

Other resin-based Composites

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Forecast by Process Type:

Compression-Molded Composites

Injection-Molded Composites

Resin-Infused Composites

Filament-Wound Composites

Other Process-based Composites

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Automotive Composites Market:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

AOC, LLC

BASF SE

Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (CSP)

Solvay S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess GmbH

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Toray Industries, Inc.

Owens Corning Corporation.

Highlights from the Report

Automotive composites market size is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 15.6 billion in 2024. In the coming five years, the growth rate of composites in automotive is likely to outpace the growth rate of the automotive industry, catching the significant attention of the industry stakeholders.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/581/automotive-composites-market.html#form

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the Automotive Composites Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Automotive Composites Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

About Stratview Research-

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm having a strong experienced team of industry veterans and research analysts. Stratview Research has been serving multiple clients across a wide array of industries. The services cover a broad spectrum of industries including but not limited to Energy Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Automotive, and Aerospace. At Stratview, we believe in building long term relations with our clients.

Connect with the team –

Call @: +1-313-307-4176

Mail @: [email protected]