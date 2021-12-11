Retort Pouches Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retort Pouches Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global retort pouches market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Retort pouches represent the heat-resistant laminated bags primarily used in packaging pharmaceutical and food and beverage products. These pouches can combat temperatures up to 250oC and resist intensive pressure. The lightweight PET film that is widely utilized in the pouches prevents content spoilage and contamination caused due to environmental exposure. As a result, retort pouches are a superior alternative for conventional packaging materials, such as glass, steel, metal, etc.

The elevating levels of urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and shifting dietary preferences of the working population, are primarily driving the retort pouches market. In addition to this, the increasing sales of packaged and single-serve food products, including milk, yogurt, juice, etc., are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, various companies prefer to use retort pouch packaging for brand differentiation as these pouches offer aesthetic appeal, customizable packaging, and convenient labeling solutions, thereby further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, vendors are constantly enhancing their equipment and investing heavily in new production methods, which, in turn, will continue to propel the retort pouches market over the forecasted period.

Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Stand-Up Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Pillow Pack

3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Capacity:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Closure Type:

With Cap

Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

Polypropylene

Aluminum Foil

Polyester

Nylon

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

