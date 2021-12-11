Saudi Arabia French Fries Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Saudi Arabia French Fries Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Saudi Arabia French fries market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. French fries are prepared from potatoes that are sliced into long and thin strips. They are deep-fried in oil and seasoned with salt, herbs and spices. They are generally served with ketchup, mayonnaise and cheese dips. Saudi Arabia has witnessed a considerable rise in the preference for French fries as a snack or side dish as they are commonly available in different flavors, such as chilly, peri-peri and cheese.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-french-fries-market/requestsample

The market in Saudi Arabia is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverages industry. Along with this, the proliferation of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) across the country is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the escalating popularity of online food delivery services is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, shifting consumption patterns of the masses and the rising preference for western food trends, are contributing to the market growth further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Al Kabeer Group ME (Savola Group)

Al Munajem Cold Stores Company

Americana Group Inc

BRF S.A

Food & Fine Pastries Al Sunbulah Manufacturing Co

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Kühne + Heitz B.V.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

McCain Foods Limited

Mondial Foods B.V.

Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company

Wafrah for Industry And Development.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass

Premium

Breakup by End User:

HORECA

Retailers

Breakup by Import and Domestic Production:

Import

Domestic Production

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Breakup by Region:

Al Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Makkah

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3zIh6r3

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800