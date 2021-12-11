Laser Processing Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key Industry Players 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Laser Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laser processing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Laser processing refers to a non-contact processing technique that offers the manufacturer high-quality, smooth, and dimensionally accurate cuts. It also enhances the damage resistance of materials and provides composites with no microcracks, making it more popular than conventional processing techniques. Laser processing aids in laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser drilling, micro-processing, etc. It utilizes projected beams that can be fixed, moving, or hybrid, for etching, engraving, material processing, etc. Presently, this technology is extensively used across numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, packaging, architecture, etc., for punching, scribing, cutting, welding, heat treatments, etc.

The growing consumer preferences towards numerous benefits of laser processing technique over traditional material processing technologies are primarily driving the global market. These advantages mainly include providing a permanent, accurate, and faster way of marking and engraving in addition to offering superior beam quality, high efficiency, reliability, etc. Furthermore, the rising trend of device miniaturization is also fueling the demand for laser processing. Besides this, the growing adoption of laser processing technology in the manufacturing of medical devices, such as surgical tools, pacemakers, implantable devices, etc., is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating utilization of expensive laser-drilling techniques in oil and gas exploration activities to reduce drilling costs and increase the feasibility of uneconomic oil deposits is expected to catalyze the laser processing market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Bystronic Laser Ag

Coherent Inc.

Epilog Laser

Eurolaser GmbH

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments Inc.)

Prima Industrie S.p.A.

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Universal Laser Systems Inc

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Process:

Material Processing

Marking and Engraving

Micro-Processing

Breakup by Product:

Gas

Solid-State

Fiber

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tools

Electronics and Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

