Top Ice Cream Brands and Manufacturing Companies – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ice cream market reached a value of US$ 65.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.7 Billion by 2026.

Ice cream is a sweet, frozen dairy product prepared with milk, cream, sugar, flavoring substances, etc. It acts as a rich source of carbohydrates, calcium, vitamins, phosphorus, etc. Ice creams are given a creamy and soft texture using different special techniques and are available in various flavors, such as strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, tutti fruity, etc. Additionally, they are widely consumed as desserts and comfort foods and help in producing a cooling effect.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market/requestsample

The inflating disposable incomes of consumers and rising levels of urbanization represent some of the primary factors driving the ice cream market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases and the growing consumer health awareness are further leading to shifting preferences towards innovative product variants, including low-fat, lactose-free, gluten-free, etc. Besides this, the expanding online distribution channels and continuous improvements in cold chain infrastructures are also expected to propel the ice cream market over the forecasted period.

Some of the Top Ice Cream Companies Key Players are:

Unilever

Nestle

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

General Mills

Read More: Top Ice Cream Market Manufacturing Companies in World

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800