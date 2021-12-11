Top Alcoholic Beverages Market Companies Worldwide in 2021 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global alcoholic beverages market reached a value of US$ 1,587 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,837 Billion by 2026.

In recent years, the top alcoholic beverages manufacturers worldwide have been introducing premium, and super-premium alcohol variants as these beverages are widely consumed as rejuvenating and recreational drinks. Heineken Holding N.V. represents one of the leading developers and marketers of more than 300 local, regional, international, and specialty beers and ciders brands.

Nowadays, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are also emphasizing bio-degradable packaging solutions and sustainable methods in the production processes. For instance, Carlsberg, a Denmark-based leading brewery group, aims to attain zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030. Furthermore, several beverage companies are expanding their existing product portfolio to attract a wider consumer base. For example, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, a Belgium-based company, owns more than 400 beer brands, including Corona, Budweiser, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bud Light, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler. These product innovations and advancements in production technology are expected to provide a favorable market outlook in the upcoming years.

Some of the Top Alcoholic Beverages Companies in World 2021:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

MillerCoors (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

Heineken Holdings N.V.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diageo plc, Bacardi & Company Limited

Olvi Oyj

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co. Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

