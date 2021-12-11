Nitinol Medical Devices Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2021-2026: IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nitinol medical devices market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Nitinol refers to a class of shape memory alloys (SMA) made by integrating equal concentrations of nickel and titanium. It is a super elastic material with the ability to transform its phase from austenite to martensite and back to the stress-free austenite state. Nitinol is used in the manufacturing of medical devices that undergo repetitive deformations from high strain levels during deployment. Some commonly available nitinol medical devices, include catheter tubes, guidewires, stone retrieval baskets, filters, needles, dental files, arch wires, etc. These devices find various applications in minimally invasive (MI) procedures across the globe.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nitinol-medical-devices-market/requestsample

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases on account of sedentary consumer lifestyles and escalating intake of alcohol and tobacco, is primarily driving the need for nitinol medical devices in the medical sector. Additionally, the elevating adoption of nitinol medical devices in minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) for smaller incisions, less scarring, considerable accuracy, etc., is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of advanced nitinol medical devices, including peripheral vascular stents that find extensive applications in general surgery, structural heart diseases, orthopedics, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the emergence of biodegradable polymer stents, along with the growing product utilization in orthodontics and endodontics is anticipated to bolster the nitinol medical devices market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Arthrex Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Endosmart GmbH

Medtronic plc

Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Stents

Baskets

Guidewires

Nitinol Catheters

Nitinol Filters

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular

Urology

Dentistry

Gastroenterology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3nWQnVp

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800