Bronchodilator Market, Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Share, Outlook and Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bronchodilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global bronchodilators market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Bronchodilators refer to medications that are utilized in the treatment of patients suffering from long-term conditions of narrow and inflamed airways, including asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), etc. They aid in relieving associated symptoms by relaxing the muscles around the airways or bronchi, clearing mucus from the lungs, and making breathing easier. Bronchodilators are available in various forms of tablets, liquids, nebulizer solutions, metered-doses, dry powder inhalers, etc. At present times, they are also used to improve the effect of inhaled corticosteroids, which assist in reducing inflammation and prevent flare-ups in asthma.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Bronchodilators Market Trends:

The increasing occurrences of acute respiratory infections due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is one of the key factors driving the bronchodilators market across the globe. In addition to this, elevating levels of air pollution, the growing number of smokers, and the rising prevalence of air-borne infectious diseases are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating geriatric population and a considerable increase in consumer spending capacities are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, numerous other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructures with advanced diagnostic modalities and shifting preferences towards non-invasive procedures, are also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, several health agencies across the globe are focusing on extensive R&D activities for introducing innovative product variants, which are further expected to fuel the bronchodilators market over the forecasted period.

Global Bronchodilators Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Vectura Group plc.

Breakup by Indication:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

Sympathomimetics

Anticholinergics

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor

Combination Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injection

Inhaler

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

