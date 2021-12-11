Pressure Reducing Valve Market, Size, Growth, Top Key Players, Share, Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Reducing Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pressure reducing valve market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A pressure-reducing valve (PRV) represents equipment utilized for minimizing the pressure of incoming water or steam. It is used to safeguard the installation from noises in the pipes, water hammers, splashes, premature wear of household electrical appliances, etc. Pressure-reducing valves aid in plumbing, conserving water, saving money on utility bills, extending the lifespan of fixtures and appliances, etc. They are easy to install and reliable, and as such, they are extensively employed in residential, commercial, and institutional applications across the globe.

Market Trends:

The escalating need for PRVs in the oil and gas industry, where they prevent pipes from bursting and aid in maintaining pressure in the pipelines, is primarily driving the pressure-reducing valve market. Moreover, the rising levels of investment in research and development (R&D) activities are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, numerous key manufacturers are introducing flow modulated PRVs that produce constant pressure at critical points within the distribution system, which is further propelling the product demand. Besides this, various other factors, such as the construction of new refineries, the development of existing facilities, the increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&G) in the industry, etc., are projected to fuel the pressure-reducing valve market over the forecasted period.

Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aalberts N.V., Armstrong International Inc., CIRCOR International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Forbes Marshall, Honeywell International Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, TALIS Management Holding GmbH and Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Direct Acting

Pilot Operated

Breakup by Operating Pressure:

Below 300 Psig

301-600 Psig

Above 600 Psig

Breakup by End User:

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Water and Wastewater

Metals and Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

