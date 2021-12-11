Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, Top Manufacturers, Share, Size, Business Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aircraft seat actuation system market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Aircraft seat actuation systems offer comfort and safety to passengers and pilots. They mainly comprise electronic control units, passenger seat control units, wiring harnesses, linear and rotary actuators, lumbar massage systems, etc. These systems are silent, reliable, light, compact, customizable, etc. Additionally, they aid in optimizing weight, kinetics, and intelligence, enabling smooth and ergonomic seat motion, improving connectivity for passengers and pilots, providing higher performance and smart maintenance concepts, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Trends:

Significant rise in premium air travel on account of inflating disposable income levels of consumers is one of the primary factors driving the aircraft seat actuation system market. This is further being favored by the expanding aviation industry, along with the growing requirement for maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft. Apart from this, the rising procurement of commercial and military aircraft globally is also positively influencing the market. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D activities to enhance the efficiency, intelligence, size, etc., of aircraft seat actuation systems and ensure a comfortable and luxurious flying experience for passengers. Besides this, their increasing focus on reducing the basic Operating Empty Weight (OEW) of aerial vehicles with lightweight equipment and furniture is further projected to propel the market growth for aircraft seat actuation systems over the forecasted period.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Astronics Corporation, Bühler Motor GmbH, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (Crane Co.), Kyntronics, Mesag System AG, Moog Inc., NOOK Industries INC., Rollon S.p.A. and Safran.

Breakup by Type:

Electro-Mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Breakup by Seat Class:

Business Class

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

First Class

Breakup by Mechanism:

Linear

Rotary

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Actuator In-seat Power Supply Passenger Control Unit Electronic Control Unit Others

Software

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

