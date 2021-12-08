Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size, Emerging Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis 2021-2026

The Nucleic Acid Labeling Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Product (Reagents & Kits (Labels, Probes), Services), Method (Enzyme-based (PCR, Others), Chemical-based (Conjugation, Photoreaction)), Application (DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Microarrays, Other), End User (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Research) and Region. This report also covers the COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2026.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Insights

Nucleic acid is defined as an important class of macromolecules that is found in all cells and viruses. It stores genetic information in biological systems. It comprises two types of namely deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). Nucleic acids can be labelled with tags that enable purification or detection. Some of the commonly used labels include biotin, radioactive phosphates, fluorophores, and enzymes.

The Global Nucleic Acid Labelling Market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 7.4% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on application, the market has been segmented into DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, In situ hybridization, microarrays, and other.

The in-situ segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

The segment growth can be attributed to increasing use of in situ hybridization technique in diagnosis of various genetic disorders.

Based on Region, the market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to easy accessibility of new diagnostic solutions coupled with presence of key market players such as Enzo Biochem Inc. (The U.S) and Vector Laboratories, Inc. (The U.S). The market in Asia-Pacific region is projected to register fastest growth during the review period on account of increasing penetration of key players in developing countries particularly India and China coupled with high demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.

Research Methodology

The Nucleic Acid Labeling Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market-

PerkinElmer, Inc. (UK),

Enzo Biochem Inc. (The U.S),

Vector Laboratories, Inc. (The U.S),

F. Hoffmann LA-Roche AG (Switzerland),

New England Biolabs (The U.S),

Cytiva (The U.S),

Promega Corporation (The U.S),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (The U.S),

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (The U.S), and

Merck KGaA (Germany).

About Stratview Research

