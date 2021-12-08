Opioids Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Opioids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global opioids market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Opioids stand for the drugs that are used to control persistent and severe pain among patients suffering from chronic headaches and backaches. They interact with proteins in the spinal cord, gut, brain, and other body parts to block pain signals. Opioids are either extracted from poppy seeds or synthesized in the laboratory. They are generally available in the form of pills or as tablets. Opioids can also be administered into the veins via an intravenous (IV) injection or infusion and taken through oral and transdermal routes, wherein active ingredients are delivered across the skin for systemic distribution.

The increasing prevalence of cancer due to excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption and instances of obesity, human papillomavirus (HPV), and multiple sunburns is one of the key factors driving the opioids market. Besides this, the elevating participation of children in professional sports and physical activities has led to a rise in severe injuries, which, in turn, is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of individuals undergoing surgical interventions is escalating the demand for opioids to help manage pain and speed recovery. Moreover, growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to assess the efficacy and safety of opioids in new diseases are anticipated to catalyze the market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Codeine

Fentanyl

Methadone

Oxycodone

Morphine

Hydrocodone

Breakup by Application:

Pain Management

Cough Treatment

Diarrhea Treatment

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

