Pet Grooming Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key Industry Players 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pet Grooming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. the global pet grooming market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Pet grooming represents the process of maintaining the physical appearance and hygiene of domesticated animals. Some commonly used pet grooming products include brushes, blades, dental care tools, shampoos, conditioners, scissors, massage oils, styptic powders, etc. They are utilized for pet washing, flea treatment, fur coloring, trimming, teeth cleaning, nail clipping, etc. Pet grooming services are offered in veterinary clinics and pet stores. They assist in preventing injuries and infections in the coat, teeth, ears, etc. Pet grooming also reduces the occurrence of and heal existing swellings, lumps, cuts, parasites, etc.

The increasing humanization of pets and the rising awareness towards pet health and well-being among the masses are primarily driving the global pet grooming market. In addition to this, shifting consumer preferences towards premium-quality hygiene products and luxurious accessories for their pets are catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the development of supplements fortified with organic cannabidiol (CBD) to maintain the nutritional requirements is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, product manufacturers are also launching natural pet deodorants, sunscreens, shampoos, etc., produced using herbal ingredients for improved cleaning and enhanced sheen on the coat. Additionally, the convenient availability of pet grooming products through online and e-commerce retail platforms and the emerging trend of pet parenting will continue to propel pet grooming the market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Beaphar

Ferplast S.p.A.

Groomer’s Choice

Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd.

Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Rosewood Pet Products

Ryan’s Pet Supplies

The Hartz Mountain Corporation (Unicharm Corporation)

Wahl Clipper Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Shampoo and Conditioner

Shear and Trimming Tools

Comb and Brush

Others

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog

Cat

Horse

Fish

Birds

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

