Tangential Flow Filtration Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tangential Flow Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. the global tangential flow filtration market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is an efficient, rapid, and scalable method of separating and purifying biomolecules. It can remove polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) remains, desalinate and concentrate proteins, peptides and nucleic acids, fractionate dilute protein mixtures, etc. Tangential flow filtration is utilized in protein chemistry, biochemistry, immunology, molecular biology, etc., to recover bacterial cultures, recombinant proteins, viruses, etc., from cell culture media. It is economical, easy to use, and finds extensive applications in harvesting cell suspensions and clarifying fermentation broths and cell lysates.

The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, owing to the emerging trend of personalized treatments, is one of the primary factors driving the tangential flow filtration market. Apart from this, the escalating incidences of acute and chronic diseases, coupled with the expanding geriatric population, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the inflating utilization of automated single-use TFF systems, which aid in enhancing flexibility and reducing process time, cross-contamination, cost, cleaning requirements, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need to develop potential treatments are also propelling the demand for TFF devices to fractionate virus particles and collect environmental samples. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructures, various stringent regulations implemented by government bodies, and the rising number of research and development (R&D) activities across the globe are anticipated to fuel the tangential flow filtration market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Breakup by Product:

Single-Use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

Membrane Filters

Filtration Accessories

Breakup by Technology:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Nano Filtration

Breakup by Application:

Bioprocess Applications Upstream Processing Downstream Processing

Viral Vector and Vaccine Purification

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

