Tangential Flow Filtration Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tangential Flow Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. the global tangential flow filtration market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is an efficient, rapid, and scalable method of separating and purifying biomolecules. It can remove polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) remains, desalinate and concentrate proteins, peptides and nucleic acids, fractionate dilute protein mixtures, etc. Tangential flow filtration is utilized in protein chemistry, biochemistry, immunology, molecular biology, etc., to recover bacterial cultures, recombinant proteins, viruses, etc., from cell culture media. It is economical, easy to use, and finds extensive applications in harvesting cell suspensions and clarifying fermentation broths and cell lysates.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tangential-flow-filtration-market/requestsample
The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, owing to the emerging trend of personalized treatments, is one of the primary factors driving the tangential flow filtration market. Apart from this, the escalating incidences of acute and chronic diseases, coupled with the expanding geriatric population, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the inflating utilization of automated single-use TFF systems, which aid in enhancing flexibility and reducing process time, cross-contamination, cost, cleaning requirements, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need to develop potential treatments are also propelling the demand for TFF devices to fractionate virus particles and collect environmental samples. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructures, various stringent regulations implemented by government bodies, and the rising number of research and development (R&D) activities across the globe are anticipated to fuel the tangential flow filtration market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Alfa Laval AB
- Andritz AG
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC
- Danaher Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Koch Separation Solutions (Koch Industries Inc.)
- Merck KGaA, Novasep
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Repligen Corporation
- Sartorius AG
- Solaris Biotechnology Srl
- Synder Filtration Inc.
Breakup by Product:
- Single-Use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems
- Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems
- Membrane Filters
- Filtration Accessories
Breakup by Technology:
- Microfiltration
- Ultrafiltration
- Reverse Osmosis
- Nano Filtration
Breakup by Application:
- Bioprocess Applications
- Upstream Processing
- Downstream Processing
- Viral Vector and Vaccine Purification
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3msEtBt
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800