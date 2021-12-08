Compact Cars Market 2021-2026 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Compact Cars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global compact cars market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Compact cars fall between the categories of mid- and subcompact-sized vehicles, which have a combined passenger and cargo interior volume. They are affordable, consume less fuel, and are easier to drive and park than large and luxury vehicles. Compact cars are gaining traction across the globe owing to the shifting consumer preferences towards more convenient, economical, and environmentally friendly automotive alternatives. Presently, on account of continuous technological advancements, several leading manufacturers are offering automatic transmissions in compact cars to enhance the overall consumer experience.

The elevating popularity of solo driving is one of the primary factors driving the compact cars market. Moreover, the escalating levels of traffic congestion and the lack of sufficient parking space in urban areas are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of stringent regulations implemented by government bodies across countries to minimize carbon emissions of vehicles is encouraging automotive manufacturers to reduce car size and weight, which is further augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the escalating trend of various manufacturers offering customized models with added features, including television (TV) and wheel rims, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing number of collaborations between domestic players and foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is leading to increasing investments in the manufacturing and R&D facilities to improve the design and efficiency of compact cars. This, in turn, is anticipated to catalyze the compact cars market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Hyundai Motor Group

Renault Group

Stellantis N.V

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG (Porsche Automobil Holding SE).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Others

Breakup by Application:

Private

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

