Precision Medicine Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Precision Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global precision medicine market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Precision medicine represents a medical approach to prevent and diagnose diseases by depending on an individual variability of genes, environment, lifestyle, etc. It aids in predicting the susceptibility to an illness, improving disease detection and progression, customizing strategies, prescribing effective drugs, etc. Precision medicine also helps make associated healthcare decisions, enhance care quality, eliminate trial-and-error inefficiencies, etc. Furthermore, as it reduces the time, cost, and failure rate of pharmaceutical clinical trials, precision medicine is extensively utilized in guiding therapy for chronic diseases, diagnosing cancer and chromosomal abnormalities of the fetus, predicting the risk of passing on genetic disorders to offspring, etc.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to the rising requirement to study the coronavirus and its susceptibility, impact, potential therapies, etc. This is among the primary factors driving the precision medicine market. Moreover, the escalating prevalence of cancer and the growing number of drug candidates under clinical trials are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of numerous cutting-edge and cost-effective techniques, such as whole-genome sequencing and targeted sequencing, for studying genomes and creating personalized therapies, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating adoption of Big Data to analyze electronic health records is expected to stimulate the precision medicine market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

BioMérieux SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA, Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Big Data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Immunology

Respiratory Medicine

Infections

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Healthcare IT Firms

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

