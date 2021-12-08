India Paper Packaging Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Paper Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India paper packaging market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Paper packaging comprises of connected fibers obtained from various sources, such as paper bags and sacks, liquid paperboard cartons, folding boxes, corrugated boxes, etc. It is manufactured by decolorizing fibrous compounds derived from wood or recycled wastewater pulp. Paper packaging aids in transporting, preserving, and protecting a wide range of items. Besides this, it is durable, sturdy, lightweight, customizable, etc., and is gaining immense popularity across several industries, including pharmaceuticals, glassware, electronics, etc.
The rising product demand from the food and beverage sector is primarily driving the paper packaging market across India. Several food manufacturers are adopting food-grade paper packaging to maintain food quality while also retaining essential nutrients. Furthermore, numerous government bodies are undertaking various initiatives to reduce the usage of single-use plastics, which is encouraging businesses to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. This, along with the elevating environmental awareness among consumers, is augmenting the regional market. In addition to this, various product innovations to introduce visually appealing variants are projected to catalyze the growth of the paper packaging market in India over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India paper packaging market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Corrugated Boxes
- Folding Boxes and Cases
- Liquid Paperboard Cartons
- Paper Bags and Sacks
- Others
Breakup by Grade:
- Solid Bleached
- Coated Recycled
- Uncoated Recycled
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Level:
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal Care and Home Care
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
