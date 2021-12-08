India Paper Packaging Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Paper Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India paper packaging market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Paper packaging comprises of connected fibers obtained from various sources, such as paper bags and sacks, liquid paperboard cartons, folding boxes, corrugated boxes, etc. It is manufactured by decolorizing fibrous compounds derived from wood or recycled wastewater pulp. Paper packaging aids in transporting, preserving, and protecting a wide range of items. Besides this, it is durable, sturdy, lightweight, customizable, etc., and is gaining immense popularity across several industries, including pharmaceuticals, glassware, electronics, etc.

The rising product demand from the food and beverage sector is primarily driving the paper packaging market across India. Several food manufacturers are adopting food-grade paper packaging to maintain food quality while also retaining essential nutrients. Furthermore, numerous government bodies are undertaking various initiatives to reduce the usage of single-use plastics, which is encouraging businesses to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. This, along with the elevating environmental awareness among consumers, is augmenting the regional market. In addition to this, various product innovations to introduce visually appealing variants are projected to catalyze the growth of the paper packaging market in India over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India paper packaging market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

