Europe Paper Packaging Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Paper Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe paper packaging market is currently witnessing steady growth in 2020. Paper packaging comprises of flexible and rigid materials, including inserts, dividers, corrugated boxes, paper bags, sacks, folding boxes, cases, etc. It is recyclable, customizable, lightweight, durable, highly versatile, etc. Apart from this, paper packaging is widely available in numerous shapes, sizes, and colors to meet the individual requirements of the end-users. As a result, it is commonly utilized across various industries, such as retail, cosmetics, healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), etc.
The escalating demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions is primarily driving the paper packaging market in Europe. Moreover, paper cups and plates are significantly more biodegradable than their plastic and foam counterparts and tend to take lesser time for decomposition, which is catering to the elevating environmental concerns among consumers. Besides this, as it is a viable and cost-effective solution, paper packaging is gaining traction among several product manufacturers across diverse industry verticals. In addition to this, the growing product sales via e-commerce platforms are expanding the utilization of tertiary and secondary paper packaging products across Europe, which is also anticipated to catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Corrugated Boxes
- Folding Boxes and Cases
- Liquid Paperboard Cartons
- Paper Bags and Sacks
- Others
Breakup by Grade:
- Solid Bleached
- Coated Recycled
- Uncoated Recycled
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Level:
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal Care and Home Care
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
