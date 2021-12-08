Europe Paper Packaging Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Paper Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe paper packaging market is currently witnessing steady growth in 2020. Paper packaging comprises of flexible and rigid materials, including inserts, dividers, corrugated boxes, paper bags, sacks, folding boxes, cases, etc. It is recyclable, customizable, lightweight, durable, highly versatile, etc. Apart from this, paper packaging is widely available in numerous shapes, sizes, and colors to meet the individual requirements of the end-users. As a result, it is commonly utilized across various industries, such as retail, cosmetics, healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

The escalating demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions is primarily driving the paper packaging market in Europe. Moreover, paper cups and plates are significantly more biodegradable than their plastic and foam counterparts and tend to take lesser time for decomposition, which is catering to the elevating environmental concerns among consumers. Besides this, as it is a viable and cost-effective solution, paper packaging is gaining traction among several product manufacturers across diverse industry verticals. In addition to this, the growing product sales via e-commerce platforms are expanding the utilization of tertiary and secondary paper packaging products across Europe, which is also anticipated to catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

