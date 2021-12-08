United States Paper Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Paper Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States paper packaging market is currently witnessing steady growth in 2020. Paper packaging refers to a cost-efficient and versatile method of protecting, transporting, and preserving items utilizing flexible packaging materials. It is lightweight, recyclable, durable, etc. Paper packaging is widely available in various shapes, sizes, and colors depending on the requirement of the end-users. As a result, it finds extensive applications across several industries, such as food and beverage (F&B), retail, cosmetics, healthcare, etc.

The growing environmental concerns are encouraging the usage of environment-friendly packaging solutions across the United States, which is primarily driving the paper packaging market in the country. Additionally, the rising sales of numerous products through online shopping platforms are also fueling the demand for secondary and tertiary paper packaging products. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies for banning the use of single-use plastics is promoting the utilization of paper-based packaging to reduce toxin levels in the atmosphere. Besides this, the increasing product innovations with more aesthetically appealing variants are projected further to catalyze the paper packaging market in the coming years. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

