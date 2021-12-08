Stick Packaging Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by IMARC

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Stick Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global stick packaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Stick packaging are tube-shaped, flexible and elongated package pouches sealed at both ends to store and protect products in small quantities. They are manufactured using aluminum, paper, polyethylene, polyester, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and metalized polyester. They are used for solid, semi-solid and liquid substances. Stick packaging assists in preventing spillage and tampering, improving compliance and enhancing product safety. In comparison to traditional packaging materials, stick packaging solutions offer enhanced durability, cost-effectiveness and have a lower carbon footprint. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food and beverage.

The global stick packaging market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage industry. Stick packaging is widely used for products, such as portioned spice mixes and single-serve beverages, including coffee, tea and milk. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly stick packaging solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These packaging materials are biodegradable, produce no harmful toxins and can be conveniently reused or recycled. Other factors, including the shifting consumer preference toward ready-to-eat (RTE) products due to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, along with the widespread product adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for storing liquid medicines, capsules, and pills, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the global stick packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aaron Thomas Company Inc.

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Fres-co System USA Inc.

GreenSeed Contract Packaging

Huhtamaki OYJ

Mondi Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Company

Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Paper

Aluminum

Metallized Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Breakup by Filling Type:

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

Breakup by Capacity:

0 – 5 ml

5 ml – 10 ml

10 ml – 15 ml

15 ml – 20 ml

20 ml and Above

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



