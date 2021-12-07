Gas Detection Equipment Market, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Size, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gas Detection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gas detection equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

Gas detection equipment is used to indicate and measure the presence of gases, such as carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia (NH3) and combustible gases, in the air. It is equipped with a sensor that widely assists in detecting leakages and in preventing fire breakouts. As a result, it is commonly deployed across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the widespread occurrences of occupational hazards, along with the rising safety concerns across numerous industries. This is further supported by the increasing investments by public and private firms to install gas detection equipment for safety purposes in workspaces. Along with this, significant growth in the oil and gas industry is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, rapid industrialization and continual product innovations across the globe, such as the introduction of portable gas detection, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Airtest Technologies Inc

Bacharach Inc

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Industrial Scientific Corporation (Fortive)

MSA Safety Incorporated

Sensidyne LP

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trolex Ltd.

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Detection Type:

Fixed

Portable and Transportable

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater

Metal and Mining

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

