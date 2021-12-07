Automotive Glass Market, Top Manufacturers, Share, Size, Business Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive glass market reached a value of US$ 14.41 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 19.46 Billion by 2026.

Automotive glass is a type of safety glass that is designed to protect the occupants as well as the structure of a vehicle. Widely available in two forms, namely tempered and laminated glass, it not only offers resistance against water, fog, dust and ultraviolet (UV) radiations but also efficiently keeps external noises at bay. Laminated glass uses a layer of polyvinyl butyral (PB) to endure extreme heat and is used for the manufacturing of windshields. Whereas tempered glass, which is used for the manufacturing of the vehicle’s side and back windows, is produced by a process called quenching, which aids in improving the strength of the glass and providing balanced internal stress capabilities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-glass-market/requestsample

Global Automotive Glass Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the sales of automobiles. Rapid urbanization, inflating consumer spending capacity and improving living standards of the majority of the population across the globe, especially in the developing economies, have increased the uptake of vehicles. Along with this, the rising adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), owing to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations, is bolstering the demand for automotive glass. The growing popularity of luxury cars among the urban population is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising demand for advanced variants with improved resistance and enhanced features such as glass sunroof is contributing to the market growth. For instance, the advent of smart automotive glass is significantly driving product demand. These variants tint the car windows at the touch of a button, which can improve the overall driving experience of the user. Extensive research and development (R&D) and increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between the key industry players are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

For instance, Corning Incorporated, an American multinational company (MNC) specializing in specialty glass, has collaborated with the South Korean electronics company, LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions, to introduce economic and high-quality interior curved dual-display modules.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2QZSGcg

Global Automotive Glass Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AGC Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

PGW Auto Glass, LLC

Polytronix, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group

MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Ltd (MIND)

Webasto SE

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

Market Breakup by Glass Type:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Material Type:

IR PVB

Metal Coated Glass

Tinted Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

OEMs

Aftermarket Suppliers

Market Breakup by Technology:

Active Smart Glass Suspended Particle Glass Electrochromic Glass Liquid Crystal Glass

Passive Glass Thermochromic Photochromic



Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800