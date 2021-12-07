Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is a software solution that provides data to the organization regarding various manufacturing processes. The manufacturing-related data, including capacity, quality, production costs and availability of resources, is derived from various sensors and multiple data points. It is further utilized by organizations for analysis, reporting and visualization. EMI facilitates collaboration, data exchange and aids in optimizing the performance, increasing efficiency, speed of decision making and maximizing outputs. It finds extensive application across various industries, such as automotive, chemical, medical, pharmaceutical, energy, food and beverage and oil and gas.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. EMI systems are widely used for overcoming challenges related to manufacturing, designing, upgrading the conventional powertrain models and supervising the assembly line. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with EMI solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist in connecting machines and systems, streamlining the process and enabling real-time asset monitoring. Other factors, including the rising need for automation in the manufacturing industry, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to support EMI systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parsec Automation Corp.

Qisoft

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market on the basis of offering, deployment type, application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Embedded

Standalone

Breakup by Application:

Data Integration

Data Management and Analytics

Real-Time Visualization

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Energy and Power

Consumer Packaged Goods

Medical Products

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics and Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

