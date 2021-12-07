Capacitive Sensor Market Report, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Capacitive Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global capacitive sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026. A capacitive sensor is an electronic device that is utilized to detect the presence or absence of objects in its proximity. These sensors are used to measure the distance of the object to calculate its current position and acceleration rate. They are extremely durable as well as reliable in nature due to which they are widely utilized across numerous industry verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer electronics.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The capacitive sensor market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the consumer electronics sector. This is facilitated by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet across the globe. Apart from this, the rising adoption of automation across numerous industrial processes is another major factor contributing to the market growth. Capacitive sensors are extensively being employed in the industrial segment for process control in manufacturing units. The market is further driven by the increasing applications of these sensors in the automotive sector for preventing accidents by avoiding the chances of vehicle collision with pedestrians or other objects. Some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market growth include their widespread utilization in the infotainment industry and the advancements in the miniaturization of sensors.

Capacitive Sensor Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the capacitive sensor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Omron Corporation

3M Company

Schneider Electric

Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global capacitive sensor market on the basis of region, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Touch Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

