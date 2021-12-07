Specialty Gases Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Top Companies, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Specialty Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global specialty gases market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. Specialty gases refer to a wide range of rare or highly purified industrial gases. These gases can be categorized into noble, carbon, and halogen gases. Specialty gases are used in various analytical methods, including Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), gas and liquid chromatography, and non-dispersive infrared (NDIR). As compared to standard medical and industrial gases, specialty gases offer fewer impurities during advanced instrumentation, analytical measurement and production processes. Consequently, these gases are extensively used in various industries, including chemical and healthcare.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-gases-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

Steadily increasing industrialization, especially in the developing economies, represents one of the primary factors driving the specialty gases market growth. In line with this, significant growth in the healthcare industry is acting as a major growth-inducing factor as specialty gases, in compressed form, are used for device sterilization and for providing contamination-free air to the patients. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, widespread utilization of these gases in the chemical industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Specialty Gases Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the specialty gases market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

DowDuPont

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Messer Group

Nova Gas Technologies Inc.

Praxair

Advanced Gas Technologies Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

The Linde Group

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global specialty gases market on the basis of type, element, application, packaging type, sales type and region.

Breakup by Type:

High Purity Gases

Noble Gases

Carbon Gases

Halogen Gases

Others

Breakup by Element:

Argon

Nitrogen

Helium

Carbon Monoxide

Methane

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Others

Breakup by Application:

Manufacturing

Electronics

Healthcare

Academics

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Packaged

Bulk and On-site

Breakup by Sales Type:

Captive

Merchant

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3vDJOJo

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800