Building Information Modeling Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Building Information Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global building information modeling market reached a value of US$ 6.0 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a 3D model-based software that provides critical insights and tools to architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals. It helps to efficiently plan, design, construct and manage buildings. This software enables AECs to make a digital representation of the functional and physical aspects of the premises and exchange data between respective project parties. BIM aids in efficient decision-making regarding cost estimations, component procurement, and required time. It also helps in completing operations after project completion, such as project lifecycle management and maintenance issues.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global building information modeling market growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and the growing population, which have led to an increase in construction projects across the globe. Additionally, BIM offers numerous advantages, such as paper-based design and modeling and CAD systems, which are contributing to the market growth. Various technological advancements enabling inter-coordination between users and data management at remote locations are propelling the market growth further. The emerging trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and stringent building codes are driving the market toward growth significantly. Other factors, such as an increasing number of infrastructural projects across both developed and developing economies, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Building Information Modeling Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the building information modeling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AECOM

Trimble Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ABB Ltd.

Nemetschek SE

Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric)

Bentley Systems Incorporate

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

Beck Technology Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global building information modeling market on the basis of offering type, deployment mode, application, end use sector, end user and region.

Breakup by Offering Type:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Preconstruction

Construction

Operations

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Breakup by End User:

Architects and Engineers

Contractors and Developers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

