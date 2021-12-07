Smart Building Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-26
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart building market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-building-market/requestsample
A smart building is an integration of various automated processes from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to security and lighting. It primarily includes HVAC systems, security devices, occupancy sensors, water management devices, advanced lighting controls, parking assistance systems, etc. Smart buildings offer enhanced security, real-time monitoring, optimum space utilization, and reduce energy consumption. As a result, smart buildings are widely adopted across diverse sectors, including residential, healthcare, hospitality, retail, etc.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, is primarily driving the smart building market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices and automated systems to facilitate smooth functioning and monitoring within smart buildings is further propelling the global market. The market is also driven by the introduction of numerous government initiatives to develop smart cities, particularly across the emerging economies. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the need for energy conservation has further led to the emergence of energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructures. Besides this, several innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), are being integrated with automated building systems, thereby augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising security concerns have also led to the adoption of video surveillance, access control and emergency systems in smart buildings.
Smart Building Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global smart building market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Hitachi Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- ABB Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International Inc
- Johnson Controls International Public Limited Company
- Intel Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global smart building market on the basis of technology, component, end user and region.
Breakup by Technology:
- Building Infrastructure Management (BIM)
- Parking Management System
- Smart Water Management System
- Elevators and Escalators Management System
- Security and Emergency Management
- Access Control System
- Video Surveillance System
- Safety System
- Energy Management
- HVAC Control System
- Lighting System
- Network & Communication Management
- Workforce Management
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
- Professional Service
- Managed Service
Breakup by End User:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Government & Public Infrastructure
- Healthcare
- Education
- Transport
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3IqkA76
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800