Venture Capital Investment Market Report, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global venture capital investment market reached a value of US$ 197.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Venture capital investment stands for a sub-set of private equity wherein venture capitalists invest in startups for the expansion of the business. These capitalists also provide network access, technical and managerial expertise, and other support services for the enhancement of business startups. Venture capitalists are given the ownership stake in exchange for capital investments and become an essential part of the company’s decision-making process. Venture capital investment facilitates financial stability, along with reducing the liquidation risks of the startup businesses.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of startups, along with increasing investments from mutual funds and the banking sector in venture capital, are primarily propelling the venture capital investment market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of venture capital investments across various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, biotech, media, etc., is also driving the market. Additionally, various venture capitalists are getting inclined towards machine learning (MI) and algorithms to identify startups with higher growth potential. The growing investments by venture capitalists in startups based on innovative technologies, including Internet-of-Things (IoT), blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), are further expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Venture Capital Investment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accel

Index Ventures

Union Square Ventures LLC

Founders Fund LLC

Ggv Management L.L.C.

Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

Andreessen Horowitz

Bessemer Venture Partners

First Round Capital LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global venture capital investment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of sector, fund size, funding type and region.

Breakup by Sector:

Software

Pharma and Biotech

Media and Entertainment

Medical Devices and Equipment

Medical Services and Systems

IT Hardware

IT services and Telecommunication

Consumer Goods and Recreation

Energy

Others

Breakup by Fund Size:

Under $50 M

$50 M to $100 M

$100 M to $250 M

$250 M to $500 M

$500 M to $1 B

Above $1 B

Breakup by Funding Type:

First-Time Venture Funding

Follow-on Venture Funding

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

